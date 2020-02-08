Local dog competes in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – This is the second year Broch will be competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Broch is a Bullmastiffs from Girard. His owner Tina Thompson said he weighs 145 pounds and stands 27 inches at the shoulder. She said he’s a total goofball.

“If he makes eye-contact with you, he thinks you want to see him and he will hurry over and sit at your feet, and wait for you to pet him. He talks, he vocalizes, he rolls and growls and grunts and barks, he’s quite a conversationalist,” she said.

Broch is almost four years old. Although he didn’t start off as a show-dog, Thompson said he is perfect for it.

“I had other dogs that I was showing, other Bullmastiffs, and so he just started kind of coming along for the ride, and it turns out he’s a really good dog,” she said.

Thompson said when a dog first begins, they start off in what’s called the “classes.” Once they achieve their championship, they compete as a special. Broch has been competing as a special for just over a year.

On Tuesday, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, he will be competing in the Best of Breed Competition.

Thompson said there is a whole team that works with Broch to prepare him for competitions.

“He sees a chiropractor, he sees a conditioning trainer, he does water treadmill training, we’ve been working out for this,” she said.

Thompson said Broch is a Best in Show Specialty, Grand Champion Silver and Canine Good Citizen. She said his guilty pleasure is a McDonald’s Cheeseburger.