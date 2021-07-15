Local doctor’s watercolor paintings being auctioned to raise money for Sharon arts center

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A local doctor who’s also a gifted artist is showing off his talents.

Neven Kosic is a pulmonologist with Steward Medical Group in Hermitage. He started painting 18 years ago with his mom and aunt, but he’s never taken any classes.

Kosic’s specialty is watercolors. He’s made more than 300 pieces.

Some will be on display Thursday night at the Hope Center for Arts & Technology in Sharon.

Other resident artists will also be involved.

“I feel I’m honored because you never know how good your work is until you show it and have people critique it…that’s a whole different story,” Kosic said.

“Gallery Night” is from 5 to 8 p.m. You can buy any of the paintings on display. All proceeds will be donated to the Hope Center for its programs.