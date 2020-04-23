Breaking News
Local doctor who led YSU’s board of trustees passes away

Local News

Dr. Sudershan Garg died at his Canfield home at the age of 81

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local doctor who helped lead Youngstown State University for a decade passed away.

Dr. Sudershan Garg was chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees when they hired Jim Tressel as president.

Dr. Garg attended more than 475 meetings as a trustee.

When Dr. Garg left the board in 2015, he said the university was in better shape than when he started serving 10 years earlier.

Dr. Garg was a nationally-recognized oncologist who immigrated from India in 1967.

He died at home in Canfield this week.

He turned 81 earlier this month.

