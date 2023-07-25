YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re seeing more and more young athletes fall victim to catastrophic health events. We’ve seen it with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering an on-field cardiac arrest in January and just this morning, news broke that Lebron James’ son, Bronny, also suffered cardiac arrest.

A sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating, cutting off blood flow to the brain and other vital organs. It happened to Bronny James while working on the court at the Univeristy of Southern California.

“It’s kind of frightening that somebody who’s in that good of shape can go for so long without any sort of symptoms or warning signs before they have an injury,” said Dr. Shyam Bhakta, an interventional cardiologist for Steward Health and an American Heart Association volunteer.

Bhakta says we could see more incidents like this in athletes because they are competing at a higher level, earlier.

“It’s the leading cause of death. Every year, about 350,000 people die as a result of cardiac arrest,” Bhakta said.

Many people won’t have symptoms before a cardiac event happens, and that makes learning basic CPR essential.

“Doing simple chest compressions is actually very effective at helping save somebody’s life and sustaining the brain circulation until help can arrive,” Bhakta said.

In 2017, a new sudden cardiac arrest law, also known as Lindsey’s Law, was implemented. Parents and student athletes are now required to watch a video and fill out a form acknowledging that they understand what sudden cardiac arrest is and what the law means. Coaches are required to watch a video and complete a test.

Bhakta says the statistics are grim if someone suffers from a cardiac arrest, especially while playing a sport.

“Only about 5% to 10% of people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital will survive and have meaningful recoveries,” Bhakta said.

Helpful information is available online for parents and athletes to learn about cardiac arrest at heart.org and the Ohio Department of Health.