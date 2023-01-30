YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor who had a practice in Niles has entered a plea agreement in his case on charges that he prescribed unneeded opioids, including those to patients he was involved with sexually.

Jeffrey Sutton appeared in the Northern District Court of Ohio on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to 52 counts in the bill of information before Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp, according to court records. A signed plea agreement was submitted to the court, but the details of the agreement were not made available on Monday.

The charges against Sutton were filed earlier this month.

The bill of information in the case stated that Sutton ran the Internal and Physical Medicine Clinic in Niles. He was accused of illegal conduct between 2015 and 2022 with at least seven patients.

The bill said he was writing prescriptions for opiate-based medications for extended periods of time with no change in a patient’s regimen and was prescribing drugs based on vague claims that had no basis in fact.

The bill also accuses him of ignoring signs that patients were abusing or selling the drugs they were given and that he would give drugs to certain patients he was involved with sexually without a prescription.

Sutton’s bond was set at $20,000, and sentencing will be at a later date before Judge Christopher Boyko.