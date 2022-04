POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley doctor died at age 72.

Dr. J. Ronald Mikolich passed away Thursday at his home in Poland.

He was a physician since 1974.

He served as director of Cardiology at St. Elizabeth Health Center and as Chief of the Cardiology Section at NEOMED.

He brought the heart stent procedure to the Mahoning Valley from Texas, where the first procedure took place.

Funeral services will be Monday morning at Holy Family Church in Poland.

Dr. J. Ronald Mikolich obituary