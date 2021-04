Dr. Barton is still allowed to practice at St. Elizabeth in Boardman

(WKBN) – A physician from Poland is free on bond.

Dr. Daniel Barton pleaded not guilty to assault in court on Tuesday.

Barton was arrested this month at St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

He’s accused of shoving another doctor during an argument over a patient’s treatment.

Barton was told to stay away from his alleged victim. He is still allowed to practice at the hospital.

Barton will be back in court next month.