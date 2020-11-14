Local doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine

There are some steps that need to happen before it is readily available for everyone

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, reports started to come out about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Early data is showing that it has 90% effective.

“What companies like this need to do is they need to complete getting all of their data and then submit it to the government. Basically, the FDA,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla with the Family Practice Center of Salem.

With a possibility to request for a fast track, which means getting it to market quicker.

Pfizer’s vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, which can be common. Sevilla says there can be a concern with that.

“There are some people who may not get the second booster. If they miss that, then obviously, that will decrease the effectiveness. It will go lower than 90%,” he said.

Right now, Pfizer has each shot being three weeks apart, but there are storage issues.

“To store it, they are saying that -90, -93 degrees,” Sevilla said.

This temperature keeps the vaccine at the 90% effectiveness, which some doctor’s offices and hospitals may have trouble with.

The goal is to have the vaccine ready for some by December and by April for the general public. That creates more questions about how fast the pademic will come to an end.

“How effective is it? How safe is it? What are the side effect?” Sevilla questioned.

Sevilla wants to know what other medical professionals he respects thinks of it.

“If I can go with that, if I trust that, I have no problem being first in line. I have not problem recommending this for all of my patients being first in line,” Sevilla said.

Sevilla suggests speaking with your doctor about the vaccine.

