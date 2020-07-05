Local doctor advises wearing sunscreen while enjoying summer

Routine sunscreen use can help protect you from aging your skin, skin discoloration and from developing skin cancer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You might be spending these sunny days outside, but doctors want to warn people about the dangers of the sun and how you could be putting yourself at risk of developing skin cancer.

Summertime means sun time. As more people head out to the pool and spend more time out of their homes, doctors say that you shouldn’t trade in sunscreen for your tan.

“From a very early age, we now know we need to be much more aware of our sun protection,” said Dr. Adam Cash, a plastic surgeon at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Dr. Cash says that people of all ages should not only be using sunscreen but should reapply their sunscreen every two hours, no matter the SPF.

“Studies have been performed and what we do know about sunscreen is really anything over SPF 30 or SPF 50 is about the same protection,” Dr. Cash said.

He says that he often hears people saying they ignore sunscreen because they want to tan.

“You still can get color when protecting yourself from the sun. So a little bit of dosing of sun is absolutely fine. We’re not going to avoid it 100%,” Dr. Cash said.

He says routine sunscreen use can help protect you from aging your skin, skin discoloration and from developing skin cancer.

“We have to be mindful of it, not only for the future skin cancer risk, but UV light, which comes from sunlight, is what ages us. And I think that’s where we can get some of younger folks in that, while what you’re doing now, you’re certainly going to pay for down the road,” Dr. Cash said.

Aside from sunscreen, Dr. Cash says that wearing clothing, like long sleeve shirts designed for hot weather, can be another protective layer from the sun’s rays.