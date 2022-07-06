GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Girard City School District is making sure its students are equipped to start the new school year come Aug.

This year the district will be providing all the necessary school supplies to children in grades K through 12. That means pens, art supplies, notebooks, markers and other classroom items will be given to each student in the district.

Superintendent Bryan O’Hara said over the past few years the district has reduced the school supply list but this year the district was able to allocate money to purchase everything students need.

“You know in the past, parents have done a great job of supplying that and with this here, we’ll just make sure all students have what they need when they come through the door and again just to lessen some of the financial burden for our families,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara said the district bought enough supplies for the students to get started for the school year and will order more as needed throughout the school year.