Local distillery thankful FDA changed ‘burdensome’ fee for making hand sanitizer

William Candella, of Candella Distillery, said the fee would have been a burden to many distilleries, especially newer and smaller-scale locations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two weeks ago, a local distillery that has been integral in making hand sanitizer to offset a nationwide shortage would have had to pay more than a $14,000 fee to the federal government.

But thanks to protests from distillers across the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration decided to waive that fee — something those at Candella Distillery said would have been a burden on small businesses like theirs.

When the FDA asked distilleries to start making sanitizer to offset the shortage created by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, there was no fee involved. William Candella, from Candella Distillery, said about two weeks ago, those at the agency wanted to charge them $14,060 to make it.

“Then, they wanted by Feb. 12 to pay another $14,000 this year, so that would have been close to

$30,000 that we had to come up with for trying to help out in the pandemic,” Candella said.

Distillers across the U.S. rallied people to contact the FDA, however, to protest the new fees. It worked.

On Dec. 31, Candella found out the fee was waived and so he plans to start making more sanitizer in the coming weeks.

“Starting next week, we’re going to start making some more hand sanitizer until June 30,” Candella said.

June 30 was a date given by the government, and that could change at any time. Candella said they’re going to keep doing what they can to help. Part of that includes continuing to donate to law enforcement, first responders and veterans in the area.

A veteran himself, Candella has letters hanging around the storefront from various police departments and organizations thanking the distillery for their donations that help keep them safe and healthy.

“Anybody can come in and buy it,” Candella said. “The fire department, the police department or an ambulance, we’ll still donate to them. Anybody else we have to charge.”