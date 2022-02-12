YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends of the Playhouse hosted the play “Couples Therapy” at the Youngstown Playhouse Saturday night.

Playhouse veterans Brandy Johanntges and John Cox starred as relationship experts who helped the audience navigate the battles of the sexes.

it gave the audience the opportunity to appreciate their differences and learn something.

Writer and director Jason Tarr is local and wrote the play about 15 years ago, but was looking for the right place to show it.

“I’m originally from Boardman and the Mahoning Valley and when I moved back here I met Dr. John Cox and we formed a great partnership so this is it, we figured it’s Valentines Day, let’s do a one night, one show only, pack the house,” Tarr said.

Tarr said he is pretty sure the show is sold out and they were looking forward to a good time.