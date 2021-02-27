Local digital creatives get seen on the big screen

For 90 minutes, the big screens of Austintown Cinema Golden Theatres will feature music videos, short films and commercials by local creatives

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fans of local music, performance and film can check out The Setup Cinema Preview. Local musicians and artists will showcase their work on this visual platform from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.

For 90 minutes, the big screens of Austintown Cinema Golden Star Theaters will feature music videos, short films and commercials by local creatives.

The Setup is a promotion production company celebrating two years. With their help, creative filmmakers and videographers get seen on the big screen.

Tickets are limited to 70 due to COVID-19 safety regulations and still available for purchase through Eventbrite. Creators can sign up to be involved in the next premiere this summer by registering with thesetup.promo@gmail.com.

In addition to limited seating, guests are required to wear face masks.