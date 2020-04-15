Local developmental disabilities board seeks help from soup kitchen to feed clients

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities asked Our Community Kitchen for some help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees with the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities are used to seeing students and clients coming into their facilities.

But, the ongoing pandemic now has those workers reaching out to help those in need.

Like a growing number of groups, MCBDD’s staff is now looking to Our Community Kitchen for help.

They stopped by Wednesday morning to pick up meals to be delivered to more than 50 of their clients.

“They’re scared to have their kids go out and they have low immune systems. So they really would like the help to be able to get people to bring the food in,” said MCBDD’s Jenna Nameth.

In recent weeks, the soup kitchen has seen double the amount of people stopping by for hot meals. Besides those with low incomes, workers have been providing food for local church and veterans groups to the point where the kitchen is running low on funding.

“But we’re continuing to work out resources and United Way promised us more help and a couple other people have said they would help also,” said Our Community Kitchen’s Skip Barone.

While Barone and his staff appeal for more donations, workers with MCBDD are now finding themselves reaching out to their clients and families to be sure they’re alright.

“We call them on the phone, try to email them, message them. Whatever we can do to get ahold of our people to ask them what their needs are,” Nameth said.

Nameth said Wednesday’s deliveries will act as sort of a pilot program. If it works out, they may try to continue it.