HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Braydich Dental in Hubbard is holding its 19th annual Smiles for Charity fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which is from March 1 until June 30, will raise money for Mina’s Foster Shelter, a local nonprofit organization that focuses on providing items for foster families in the area.

Braydich Dental will raise money by selling all-in-one-teeth-whitening kits for $100, which include custom trays and whitening gel for teeth. All proceeds will go to Mina’s Foster Closet.

“This is an opportunity for people to donate to a children’s charity and get their teeth whitened,” said Mark Braydich. “It’s a win-win, and you don’t have to be a patient to get the teeth whitening kit. So, you can have a brighter smile and help Mina’s Foster Closet at the same time.”