GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local dentist participated in Give Kids a Smile Day as part of the awareness month.

It is a day where families can bring their kids to get free dental services

Too often dental health is last on the list. However – if not taken care of – it can leave children with lifelong problems.

“You know, with kids, being that teeth have no healing potential if you let them get bad you live with it the rest of your life,” said Dr. Paul Bertolasio.

Dr. Bertolasio said that kids that are losing teeth are in better shape, but older kids that have adult teeth need to be more mindful.

The ADA recommends brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Dentists say to visit about every 6 months – or as Dr. Bertolasio says – about the same time in between oil changes.