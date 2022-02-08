GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A local dentist is participating in Give Kids a Smile! Day.

Dr. Paul Bertolasio in Girard is giving away free dental care.

It is for children without insurance whose families may not be able to afford it otherwise.

Dr. Bertolasio says kids shouldn’t have to go without dental care.

“Teeth have no healing potential. so, if you start damaging them young, its a life long problem,” Bertolasio said.

The event is Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must call 330-545-2000 to make an appointment.