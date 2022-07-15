LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Local delivery driver Chris Coleman has garnered quite the social media following for his friendly encounters with the dogs on his delivery route. Now he’s using his online celebrity to give back to animals in need.

Coleman said it has always been his dream to help dogs and encounters plenty on his route delivering packages. He says the biggest perk of his job comes in the form of tail wags, doggy kisses and belly rubs.

“Any time I am out on my route that’s what I am looking for is those dogs out there,” he said.

He first posted a video of a dog jumping into his truck on TikTok three years ago. It took off instantly. Now, he has 2.3 million followers.

“I’m not the famous one. The dogs are the famous ones,” Coleman said. “Dogs are just adorable. They’re pure. There’s a lot of bad going on in the world right now and just to see a cute, smiling dog looking at you it’s just your heart explodes, you know what I mean? I think that’s something that anybody can relate to right there,” Coleman said.



His followers keep tabs on his videos showing his genuine interactions with man’s best friend, often times giving a treat or two, which he says he’s always carrying. Then, people started asking him if they could send him treats for the dogs. So, he set up a wish list and posted it on his page.

“All of a sudden Amazon was at my house every other day,” Coleman said.

He got so many donations he previously made trips to two animal shelters. Just this week, he dropped off treats and other goodies to the dog pounds in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

“I’m about to drop off some donations for all the doggos. This is all because of you guys!” Coleman said. “I never expected that to happen and now, we’re here and I just can’t let it go to waste. I need to use my platform. It’s always been my dream to help dogs and now I have the opportunity.”