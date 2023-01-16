LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – After a fire shut it down, Kravitz Deli is once again fully serving customers.

Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township is back open and customers are now allowed back in the dining room after a grill fire in November.

The owners say it didn’t cause severe damage but gave them the opportunity to make some improvements and repairs.

They refurbished the dishwashing station, painted the deli and installed a new flat-top grill and fryer.

Kravitz reopened the deli for take-out orders only last month.

Monday, they will welcome dine-in customers, with their new menu item, French Fries.