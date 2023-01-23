LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Kravitz Deli is honoring the woman who started it all in 1939.

The new son-and-mother team at the deli is hosting the 8th Annual Rose Kravitz Birthday and Jewish Food Fest.

In honor of founder Rose Kravitz’s birthday, the deli is serving up her traditional favorites this week.

Rose Kravitz was one of the Valley’s first “ladypreneurs” when she opened her deli at only 23. She passed away in 2011 having spent almost every day of her adult life at her deli, including up to five weeks before her death.

The deli prides itself on being family-owned.

“She was the founder of all of this, of what everybody loved and the atmosphere that was here, and I get people all the time that say they miss Rose, they love Rose, she was so funny,” said owner Matt Rydarowicz.

Kravitz Deli will hold a special birthday brunch with cake this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.