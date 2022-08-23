LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Kravitz Deli in Liberty is celebrating National Deli Month which is celebrated during the month of Aug.

For every pound of delis meats, salads or signature sandwiches sold, $1 will be donated to the Help Network of Northeast Ohio’s Youth Suicide Prevention Program.

Any customer that adds their own donation to the cause will be entered into a drawing for a deli gift card.

So far, the deli has raised about $250, and the owner, Matthew Rydarowicz, is matching the final amount.

He tells First News this it’s a cause that is close to his heart.

“I know quite a few people that had committed suicide. In 2008, my best friend did it and that kinda hit me hard because it was closer to home,” said Rydarowicz.

If you’re interested in donating to this cause there is still about a week left to grab a sandwich or special.

Donations outside of the purchase can be made as well.