(WKBN) — Two car dealerships worked through December to raise funds for local food banks.

Apostolakis Honda in Cortland, Ohio, and Shenango Honda in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, earmarked a $50 donation for every car sold from the dealerships based on each customer’s choice of which local food bank would get their designated donation.

Apostolakis Honda presented a $2,900 check to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, and Shenango Honda presented a $1,800 check to Mercer County Food Bank.

In addition to the monetary donation, the dealerships held a food drive at each location and were able to collect 219 pounds worth of food.