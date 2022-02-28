NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been three weeks since the roof of a barn collapsed at the Montgomery dairy farm south of Newton Falls on Route 534 in Newton Township. The family that owns the farm is doing all it can to keep it running, but it’s been a struggle.

Monday afternoon farmer Susan Montgomery stood in what was left of her Newton Township dairy barn and described what happened on Feb. 5 after a friend walked outside of her house.

“About a minute later he came barreling in the house and said the barn’s down,” said Montgomery.

Heavy snow on the roof of the barn caused the collapse, with the herd of 80 cows inside.

“You want to go and help the animals that are distressed but the first thing is to take care of what you got, help the ones that are up,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery helped move the cows into another section of the L-shaped barn where the trusses there had broken.

“You know they were coming to me to stay calm and they were all standing right there and I’m going ‘Oh my god, the roof’s creaking,'” said Montgomery.

Montgomery got out safely, but of the 80 cows, 10 were lost and something needed to be done with the rest quickly.

They’re dairy cows and need milked twice a day.

“We made a few phone calls and the amazing farm network took over out there and stepped up and helped us,” said Montgomery.

The cows still on the farm are dry cows that are waiting to give birth. Those needing milked were taken to two farms where they’re being cared for. It’s hoped that construction to rebuild can start in a month. The Montgomery’s have insurance, but it won’t cover it all.

“It’s just the unique situation that we’re in with everything else. Short crews and rising prices, and we were told those construction prices were raising by about 30% right about the first part of February. This hit February 5,” said Montgomery.

The 188 acres that make up the farm have been in the family for four generations and Montgomery has every reason to believe it will be running again.

“I have hope. We have every plan to move forward, and we trust someway, somehow it’s going to happen,” said Montgomery.

A fund called Newton Falls Montogomery Farm has been set up to help, and to donate you can go to any Huntington Bank.