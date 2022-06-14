COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, Columbiana electric customers are being asked to conserve power.

When demand for electricity is high, Columbia executes its “Community Energy Savings Day.” It’s an effort to get customers to conserve energy during different times of the day.

Customers are being asked to voluntarily lower electricity usage during the peak period from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

“There’s plenty of power available and the grid is in good shape, but if we can conserve during these peak hours, the City can save on transmission and capacity costs next year. Lowering the peak demand will help control electricity rates. We started the Energy Savings Days Program in 2019 and our customers have done a great job doing their part,” said Columbiana City Manager Lance Willard.

The electric system in Columbiana is owned by residents and customers.

“Our citizens and customers have the opportunity to make a difference in their system and their rates by conserving energy during these periods. As forecasts dictate throughout the summer, we will most likely be asking our citizens and customers to participate again, as we have had as many as 10 opportunities in past summers to participate,” Willard said.

Ways to reduce electric usage: (Source: Efficiency Smart)