WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – A family made it out of a burning house Thursday in Windham, but the structure was declared unlivable.

Crews were called about 2:30 a.m. to a home on Windham-Parkman Road.

Flames were shooting out of the house when crews arrived.

The family who lives there was able to get out of the house safely.

The house is not livable so the Red Cross was called in to help the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.