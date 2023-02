PARIS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Fire departments from three counties worked to put out a brush fire in Portage County on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after noon in the 6200 block of McClintocksburg Road in Paris Township. Firefighters from Newton Falls were the first to arrive on the scene.

Fire Chief James Williamson says about 3 to 4 acres burned in the fire.

Crews from Braceville, Milton and Palmyra responded to the fire.

Williamson says the fire was caused by open burning.