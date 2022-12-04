YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 51st American Holiday at The Butler Arts & Crafts Show happened Sunday.

Butlers annual Holiday Show featured talented local artists. A variety of beautifully unique hand-crafted pieces were on sale, including pottery, paintings, glass, jewelry, yummy treats and more.

The craft show serves as an annual fund-raiser with proceeds supporting the museum`s year-round free admission, as well as its free public programs and art education outreach.

“When we didn’t do it in 2020 we had a lot of people call. Its something that has become a tradition in the community. And you know they expect us to have the show every year,” said Wayne Gruver, the craft show coordinator.

Around 2,000 people showed up at the craft show.