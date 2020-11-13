Local COVID-19 heroes to be honored during National Philanthropy Day event

The focus of this year's event has shifted to recognizing individuals and organizations who have made an impact in our area throughout the crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local volunteers will be recognized Friday as COVID-19 heroes.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter is holding its annual National Philanthropy Day event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of this year’s event has shifted to recognizing individuals and organizations who have made an impact in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys throughout the crisis.

Dozens will be honored at the special ceremony at noon at Stambaugh Auditorium:

Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley

Zachary Barber

Cafaro Foundation

Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH

Healthy Community Partnership Mahoning Valley

Mercy Health Foundation

Mercy Health Produce Box Program

The Muransky family

Rotary Club of Canfield

Pamela Russo

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley

Sight for All United

Summer Garden Food Manufacturing

Dr. Rajiv Taneja

The Youngstown Foundation, Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley and The Raymond John Wean Foundation

United Returning Citizens

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley

Kim Urig

Youngstown Area Jewish Federation

Youngstown Promise Neighborhoods

People can attend the event either in person or virtually. You can reserve your spot online.