Local courts making security upgrades, thanks to Ohio Supreme Court grant

The 11th District Court of Appeals in Warren is among the local courts receiving grants

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 11th District Court of Appeals in Warren will receive upgrades to its security system.

It’s all thanks to a grant from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The program involves technology and security grants.

It’s money that the Ohio Supreme Court gives to local courts to make improvements that they think are necessary. Thursday, the 11th District Court of Appeals received more than $43,000.

“This is not the Ohio Supreme Court saying, ‘This is what we want you to do.’ This is what the local courts say, ‘This is what we want to do. This is what we need,’ and then we provide the money through a grant to those local courts. This was the 11th District Court of Appeals and its administration, saying, ‘This is what we want. We want to make our staff feel more secure and upgrade our security systems,'” said Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French.

This grant is just one of about $3 million being handed out this year.

Locally, Trumbull County Court’s Eastern Division is also receiving more than $142,000 for security updates and upgrades to the court’s existing case management system. The court’s central division is upgrading its systems that support case management with the help of more than $62,000.

Youngstown Municipal Court is also receiving over $15,000 for hardware, software and equipment, not related to security.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor started the program about five years ago. Close to $20 million has been handed out since then.