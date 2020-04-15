Local couple spreads positivity, companionship with unique neighborhood street sign

A special message sits outside of Bill and Nancy Cipperley's home in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – During this pandemic, you’ve probably noticed more and more people walking or spending time outside. A local couple wanted to use that as a way to bring neighbors together.

You can find a lot of street signs along East Parkside Avenue in Boardman. But, you’ll notice one with a special message outside of Bill and Nancy Cipperley’s corner home.

The sign begins, “Hello friends and neighbors! Nancy and I pray that this message finds you well and in good spirits.”

It’s a message of support, hope and companionship from the pair, who has lived there for 13 years.

“Share your concerns, share your joys, offer help or just say what’s on your mind,” the sign continues.

The Cipperleys said they’ve met some neighbors, but not as many as they’d like. So, they created a sign to greet passersby and create something good out of this tough time.

“One thing I thought was trying to collect our neighbors together and then continue on after this as a neighborhood and not just neighbors,” Bill said.

“We’re here to help, you know, we know what you’re going through. We’re all in this together,” Nancy said.

At the bottom reads a phone number and email, specifically for the Cipperleys to connect with people around them.

“We just want to be able to share people’s concerns, offers to help,” Bill said.

“If anyone needs help with anything, leave us a message,” Nancy said.

“Please reach out if the spirit moves you or if you need help during this difficult time. We’d love to hear from you. Together, we will get through this. God’s blessings,” the sign ends.

The Cipperleys said when the pandemic is over and it’s safe to gather, they hope to have a block party or celebration with their neighbors.