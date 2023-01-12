(WKBN) – A Sebring couple is free on bond after appearing in court Thursday morning.

Samuel Sweely and his girlfriend Aimee Loveland are charged with assault and domestic violence.

Both were arrested late last week by Sebring police on warrants.

Police had gone to the couple’s home and officers said they found a child there had been abused.

Both defendants entered not guilty pleas in court and were ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and any other family members.

Both are due back in court again next week.