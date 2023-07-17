(WKBN) – Mahoning County ranks fourth in Ohio for the percentage of people 65 and older who have Alzheimer’s or Dementia — though, every county is within four percentage points of each other.

According to a report released on Monday by the Alzheimer’s Association, Mahoning County has 6,000 people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, or 12.1% of its population over 65. Trumbull County has 4,900, or 11.1% of its 65-plus population. The number in Columbiana County is 2,200, or 10.3%.

Camren Harris of the Alzheimer’s Association says Ohio has an older population.

“It shows us that we have to do what’s necessary to ensure that there’s one, equitable access across the board, regardless if you’re in the urban, suburban or rural community. There has to be a better system and infrastructure in place to better support our families and loved ones,” Harris said.

The top five counties for people with Alzheimer’s are Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Montgomery, Mahoning and Lucas. Perry and Vinton are the lowest, but again, only four percentage points separate the most from the least.