YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the Ohio State Highway Patro (OSHP) l tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for “reported activity.”

OSHP released its holiday weekend statistics Monday, showing that Mahoning County was third in the state with 350 interactions with drivers, including crashes, OVIs, distracted driving, seat belt violations and other interactions.

Warren County was first with 488, and Franklin County was second with 409. Both of those counties recorded a fatal crash.

Overall, crashes were down statewide, with 735 reported this year compared to 825 in 2021. Fatal crashes were also down from 17 to 16 statewide, and OVIs were down to 270 from 305.

In the fatal crashes reported this year, seat belts were not used in 10 of the accidents and six involved an impaired driver. Two involved pedestrians and one motorcycle.

Numbers were down in Pennsylvania, too. Crashes were down from 1,155 in 2021 to 970 in 2022, with a decrease in fatalities from five to two.

DUI arrests in Pennsylvania were up slightly 533 to 539.

No fatalities were reported in Mercer or Lawrence counties.

The reporting period spanned from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27.