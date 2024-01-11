(WKBN) – This year’s muzzleloader deer harvest was a little lower than last year, but a local county made the top 11 for the highest total.
There were 12,712 deer checked during the four-day muzzleloader season that ended Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
During the 2023 muzzleloader season, hunters checked 13,611 white-tailed deer. Over the last three years, the four-day season average was 12,255.
Of the deer harvested in the 2024 season, hunters took 3,327 antlered deer (26% of deer taken), 7,797 does (62%), 1,284 button bucks (10%), and 304 (2%) bucks with shed antlers or antlers shorter than 3 inches.
Columbiana County came in at number 11 for the most deer harvested in Ohio counties with 309. The other 10 include:
- Coshocton – 453
- Tuscarawas – 416
- Muskingum – 389
- Licking – 363
- Knox – 352
- Carroll – 342
- Guernsey – 335
- Harrison – 327
- Ashtabula – 323
- Belmont – 309
Hunters have checked 203,608 deer with all implements during the 2023-24 season as of Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Last year, hunters generated $1.9 billion in economic spending in Ohio, according to a recent report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates.