(WKBN) – This year’s muzzleloader deer harvest was a little lower than last year, but a local county made the top 11 for the highest total.

There were 12,712 deer checked during the four-day muzzleloader season that ended Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

During the 2023 muzzleloader season, hunters checked 13,611 white-tailed deer. Over the last three years, the four-day season average was 12,255.

Of the deer harvested in the 2024 season, hunters took 3,327 antlered deer (26% of deer taken), 7,797 does (62%), 1,284 button bucks (10%), and 304 (2%) bucks with shed antlers or antlers shorter than 3 inches.

Columbiana County came in at number 11 for the most deer harvested in Ohio counties with 309. The other 10 include:

Coshocton – 453

Tuscarawas – 416

Muskingum – 389

Licking – 363

Knox – 352

Carroll – 342

Guernsey – 335

Harrison – 327

Ashtabula – 323

Belmont – 309

Hunters have checked 203,608 deer with all implements during the 2023-24 season as of Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Last year, hunters generated $1.9 billion in economic spending in Ohio, according to a recent report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates.