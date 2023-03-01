(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost issued Ohio’s annual report on concealed handgun licensing on Wednesday, showing that a total of 89,782 permits were issued in the state in 2022.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, county sheriffs issued 27,031 new licenses and 62,751 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

The data showed 71% fewer new concealed carry licenses were issued, and there was a 41% decrease in renewals from 2021.

Following is a list of the statistics broken down by county in the 27 WKBN First News coverage area. The complete list for Ohio can be found here.

Columbiana County

Issued: 247

Renewed: 786

Suspended: 26

Revoked: 1

Denied: 1

Mahoning County

Issued: 533

Renewed: 1131

Suspended: 64

Revoked: 37

Denied: 73

Trumbull County

Issued: 484

Renewed: 953

Suspended: 32

Revoked: 1

Denied: 15

The counties that issued the most licenses:

Franklin: 2,597 (6,060 in 2021)

Lake: 2,467

Tuscarawas: 1,715

Butler: 1,238

Clermont: 1,064

On June 13, 2022, changes to the law allowed qualifying Ohioans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit while also preserving the permitting system.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office compiles this annual report, as required by law, about the number of licenses issued each year.

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed-carry laws or to view this year’s report and other statistics, please visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.