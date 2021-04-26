Local county best in state for turkey hunting as opening weekend checks nearly 4,000 birds

by: Talia Naquin

Ohio’s spring wild turkey opening weekend checks nearly 4,000 birds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s opening weekend for spring wild turkey hunting checked 3,875 birds over the two-day period, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

It’s the first time the spring season has started on a Saturday, instead of a traditional Monday.

The wild turkey hunting opened only for Ohio’s south zone Saturday. It ends May 23.

The northeast zone officially opens May 1 and closes May 30.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the opening weekend of the 2021 south zone include: 

  • Columbiana (149)
  • Belmont (132)
  • Guernsey (129)
  • Meigs (124)
  • Jefferson (117)
  • Muskingum (117)
  • Tuscarawas (113)
  • Adams (112)
  • Monroe (112)
  • Brown (107)

The spring hunting season limit is two bearded wild turkeys, but hunters may harvest only one bearded turkey per day. A second permit may be purchased at any time throughout the spring season.

Hunters are required to have a hunting license in addition to a spring permit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

