JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A business is suing a county agency and demolition company, claiming their property was demolished while a different building on the same street was scheduled to be torn down, according to a civil complaint filed Jan. 8, 2024 in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Plaintiff Falling Eagle LLC of Toronto, Ohio owns the property at 110 S. 4th St. in Steubenville.

Around July 11, 2023, Defendant International Excavating (demolition company) of Canfield, Ohio began demolition at a property owned by co-defendant Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corp. (land bank) at 114 S. 4th St. in Steubenville.

Plaintiff Falling Eagle LLC claims that the demolition company demolished their building without requesting or receiving the plaintiff’s permission.

Plaintiff Falling Eagle LLC further claims that the demolition company destroyed all property inside the building and hauled it away. The demolition company then allegedly filled in the foundation/basement of the plaintiff’s property with its own material.

In addition, the plaintiff claims that the demolition company failed to adhere to generally accepted industry standards, rules and laws regarding such work.

Falling Eagle LLC seeks to recoup the cost of its building and property, damages for emotional stress and aggravation and attorney’s fees.