Local country music artist back home to kick off tour before big move to Nashville

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A country artist born right here in the Valley is putting on a concert at Austintown Township Park.

A.C. Jones is excited to be back home for her kickoff concert.

Jones grew up in Canfield and has always been interested in music. She was actually at college studying biochemistry until, right before she graduated, she decided to put her all into becoming a country music artist.

“I’ve been writing for years and have just been performing, doing fairs and festivals throughout the country. I’ve had a couple songs on the radio hit top 40 so that’s been really exciting,” she said.

Jones says it’s great to be back home. She has been back and forth from Nashville for years and this year is quite special because she’ll be making a permanent move to Nashville.

She says she is so grateful and will miss the Valley, who has supported her so much.

“This Valley has always been a beautiful place to be able to share my music and they have always been so encouraging to me and I’m so thankful for everything that they have done,” Jones said.

The event coming up is a farewell tour for her but also a debut of her brand new show she has been working on over the past year.

“A.C. played at Township Park many a Tuesdays for us and to be her official tour kickoff and kind of her going away party to Nashville, Tennessee, we’re just so honored by her doing that,” said Austintown Township Trustee Jim Davis.

Her advice for anyone who wants to be in the music industry is to unapologetically be yourself.

“I just always like to say, and I know this might sound cliche but it’s so true, and that is to always be true to who you are,” Jones said.

The event is on July 30 at 7:30 p.m. and is completely free.

Visit Jones’ website to follow along with her journey. You can also check out her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @acjonesmusic.