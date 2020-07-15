Local country artists give back to community after working with Blake Shelton, other big names

The Warren G. Harding and Champion graduates are having fun while giving back to St. Jude

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local country artists — Bobby Ocean and Jay Byrd — are making it big and doing some good along the way.

The two started a band called the Bobby Ocean Band and are now working with the likes of Blake Shelton, George Strait’s drummer, Reba McEntire’s guitarist, the 2019 CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor — the first female to win the award — and Tiffany Snider, a well-known up-and-coming musician in Tennessee, to name a few.

Now that they’re in with some big names, they are giving back by donating a portion of the proceeds from songs made with those artists to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I just couldn’t imagine if I was without my daughter, so my heart really just goes out to these families of these people that have cancer,” Bobby said. “It’s just crazy to have to go through something like that.”

He got the idea after his friend from high school had a daughter who lost her battle to brain cancer. During her years-long battle, she spent a lot of time at St. Jude.

They actually made a song called “By Your Side” and all of the proceeds from it have gone to St. Jude.

“It’s not trying to gain the accolades on ourselves with all the big celebrities and whatnot, but just really trying to give back,” Bobby said.

While the Warren G. Harding and Champion graduates are having fun chasing their dreams, they haven’t lost sight of what’s important to them — giving back.

“It’s a lot of fun, in the meantime, don’t get me wrong, but the main focus is on that,” Bobby said.

They had a lot of time on their hands with the pandemic, so they were able to work on the new songs.

“We’ve been recording, back and forth to Nashville, sending files back and forth electronically when somebody couldn’t make it to the studio,” Bobby explained.

They were supposed to have some big shows this summer, but those were canceled due to the coronavirus.

If possible, they want to hold a show with those artists in the area.

“God-willing that COVID isn’t getting worse by then,” Bobby said.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the pair, and they’ve been doing this together since they were kids.

“Him (Jay Byrd) and I recorded a few songs here, locally, and we started gaining some traction by people listening,” Bobby said.

They’ve had the attention of Blake Shelton and he loved it, but they couldn’t have done it without the support of those closest to them.

Bobby said he’d like to thank Jenee Fleenor who helped them during this project.

He also wants to thank a special someone who’s been there through it all.

“I’m not going to give you a name, though,” Bobby said. “There’s someone out there right now that’s just had my back this whole time through the bad times, the good times and the rough times. I got a lot of love in my heart for that girl. She definitely will always be No. 1 for me.”

You can find their songs on YouTube, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and iHeartRadio.