Local counselor believes important factor adds to violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As many are working to find solutions to the violence plaguing the city of Youngstown, one man says he may know a cause.

Christopher Price is a substance abuse counselor. He feels substance abuse is directly linked to crime and violence.

“Because of the nature of the addiction, it sometimes propels them to do things that they ordinarily would not do. Criminality happens to be one of them,” Price said.

It’s not just the users, he says. It’s also those selling the drugs who may need help.

“Their issues have to be addressed and also their thinking. What led them to distribution needs to be addressed,” Price said.

In his opinion, if people can find other ways to cope with trauma and stress, it may help the violence decrease.

“Many people are self medicating, and so they’re using marijuana to self medicate to address many of the symptoms or illnesses that they’re affected by,” Price said.

Even substances like marijuana and alcohol can have a negative impact, Price says.

“If the substance is affecting your life in any kind of way — it can be work, it can be your family relationships, it can be your friendships, it can be your relationships with your boyfriends, girlfriend, husband or wife. If it affects any of those areas, then there’s a strong possibility that you’re addicted,” he said.

His suggestion is first you need to realize and understand it’s a problem. Second, know that it’s OK to seek help.

“Substance use counseling is not just addressing the substance itself, but it’s addressing the way a person thinks,” Price said.

Price’s office is located in Boardman. He says he’s available and open to help anyone looking for assistance with substance abuse. Anyone looking for assistance can call him at 330-333-1421.