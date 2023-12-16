BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) — Beloit Village councilwoman Laura Schaeffer has filed her declaration of candidacy for the Ohio House of Representatives seat currently held by Al Cutrona.

Schaeffer is running for the seat in what will be District 59, previously 58, after redistricting.

Pending certification from the Board of Elections, Schaeffer has already collected the needed petition signatures to appear on the ballot, a Saturday press release states.

“I’m running because the people of this community deserve a responsive and engaged public servant representing them in Columbus,” Schaeffer said in a comment.

Schaeffer was raised in Beloit before moving to Georgia for college, where she received an undergraduate degree in neuroscience and a doctorate in engineering psychology from Georgia Tech. She has served on the Beloit Village Council since 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Dr. Schaeffer joining the ticket,” said Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman Chris Anderson in a statement. “She has incredible qualifications but also comes from a family that looks like Northeast Ohio: Small business owners, service members, teachers, union plumbers, Harley riders, and farmers.”

Cutrona was last challenged for Ohio’s 58th District House seat by Bruce Neff in 2022, where he came out on top with a 56.72% win.

First News has reached out to Al Cutrona for comment and is awaiting response at this time.