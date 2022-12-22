NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls councilman has been charged after deputies said that he threatened to kill a man and pointed a gun at him.

John Baryak, 73, is charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

Officers were called to the 600 block of North Canal Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim told deputies that Baryak pointed the gun, loaded it, and threatened to kill him, according to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report

Baryak told deputies that a relative of his came into his home drunk. He the relative was in for a funeral and was staying with him on and off for a week. After the relative asked him for money, an argument ensued, the report stated.

The relative said that he went downstairs after the argument, and when Baryak came downstairs, he had the gun. He said Baryak threatened him with the gun.

Deputies arrested Baryak and located two firearms in the kitchen.

Baryak was arraigned Thursday morning, and he was given a personal recognizance bond. The judge recused himself.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.