SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- A transportation study on the U-S 19 Corridor is now in the final stages.

Anyone who uses U.S. 19 in Springfield Township can go to a meeting. Officials will present a final report including recommendations.

You’ll be able to voice your thoughts on potential solutions.

Just head to the Springfield Township Municipal Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.