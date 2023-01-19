SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested three men, including a local corrections officer, during a human trafficking sting in Salem.

Ollie Patrick, Jr., 52, of Mineral City, Ohio; Justin Palmer, 43, of Slippery Rock, Pa.; and Wissam Zarour, 50, of Youngstown; are all free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges of engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

Police arrested the men on Friday as part of an investigation by the Salem Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, BCI and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Their arrests came after investigators say they responded to an advertisement soliciting prostitution that was posted by an undercover Task Force agent. Investigators arrested them as they arrived at the prearranged meeting location.

According to the Salem Police Department, Zarour works for the state as a corrections officer at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said he is still employed there, but he is on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Patrick and Palmer are due back in court in April, and Zarour will be back in court next month.