(WKBN)- A former correctional officer from Austintown is charged with providing contraband to inmates at a federal prison in Elkton, OH. (FCI Elkton)

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment Wednesday, against Milton Williams, 27, of Austintown.

According to the indictment, Williams worked as a correctional officer at the prison from March of 2020 to January 2021.

During that time Williams is alleged to have participated in a conspiracy, with others, to smuggle in tobacco and cell phones, which were then sold to the inmates.

The indictment further alleges that inmates made payments through a mobile phone application. The FBI and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General investigated this case. The prosecutor in the case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryson N. Gillard.