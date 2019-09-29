Local corn mazes flourish despite rainy growing season

Many farmers were worried that constructing the mazes would be impossible this year

(WKBN) – With fall in full swing, local farms are ready for guests to explore their corn mazes. Due to heavy rainfall, however, many farmers were worried that constructing the mazes would be impossible this year.

“So the biggest problem we had this year was, it was just too wet to get the field planted. We were probably three weeks to a month later than we normally would be, so it just kind of set everything back a month,” said Rick Molnar, manager at Molnar Farms in Poland.

This was the case for several mazes in the area.

“You have to come in with the heavy machinery and come into the fields to plant the corn, and there’s too much rain, the ground was saturated and the machine was too heavy to go in there and plant,” said John Stainer, co-owner of Rolling Acres Corn Maze in Leetonia.

“It’s a constant worry after you put that corn in, whether or not it’s going to in and up in the next seven days. It’s a constant worry the whole time it’s growing and this year it was a lot worse than it was other years,” said Cindy Bacon, owner of Maze Craze in New Springfield.

Although cutting it close, the farms were able to grow out this year. The next concern was whether or not they would be able to harvest the corn after planting so late.

Bacon said they are staying positive for the fall season.

“Last year was disastrous with the weather. We had that really wet fall, but we’re hoping for drier weather now, but yeah, it’s been a great year so far and we’re hoping for the best,” she said.

For a list of upcoming fall events across the Valley, click here.