BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Express Mart is now offering fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to a Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) program.

Since 2020, TNP has been working to expand fresh produce availability in Trumbull County because of the Healthy Community Store Initiative. Brookfield Express Mart is the first convenience store in Brookfield to pilot produce with TNP.

“This initiative is a unique way to put fresh produce into your local corner store. Giving residents the opportunity to eat healthier without having to go far is a great way to reduce healthy food insecurity in Trumbull County,” said TNP’s Food Access Coordinator Lydia Walls.

The store currently sells apples, bananas and oranges, but customers are encouraged to request what they would like the store to carry.

Brookfield Express Mart is located at 7045 Warren Sharon Rd.