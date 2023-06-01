YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers is now facing a lengthy indictment.

A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment against John Bartos and his company, Gridiron Windows and Doors LLC. Each face 18 counts of theft, two counts of passing bad checks, five counts of theft from a person in a protected class and grand theft charges.

Police arrested Bartos on a warrant in January after a report that he gave a bad check to a worker who installed windows for him.

As word of his arrest got out, more complaints against Bartos were filed. Investigators said customers alleged that he took money from them without performing work and that he used credit card information from customers to buy personal items for himself.

Bartos is also facing a charge out of Shenango Township in Lawrence County in connection to a deception case. He was accused of taking a down payment from a customer in 2021 for a job to install a custom front door, but he never installed it and kept putting off the customer with various reasons why the work was delayed, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for July 13.

Bartos’ arraignment in the Mahoning County case will be later this month.