BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments have been sent to a local construction company for a large fire Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Bolt Construction on the 10000 block of South Avenue in Beaver Township just before 10 a.m. South Avenue is now closed off at East Calla Road.

Witnesses say that they can see black smoke for miles.

According to the company’s website, Bolt Construction specializes in the petroleum and natural gas industries, specifically the construction of airport fueling systems, gas compressor stations, gathering systems and bulk storage petroleum piping.

HazMat is being called to the scene. A second tanker truck has been called as well.

We have a crew nearby, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.