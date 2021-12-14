BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WKBN)- One tornado that traveled hundreds of miles left quite the mark in Kentucky.



Twelve people died and damages were extensive.

You can see the numerous buildings demolished. Plenty of trees were also taken down by the strong winds. Many people lost their homes due to insurmountable damages.



The local connection is that about 300 workers from GM Lordstown now live there. They work in the GM Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. According to retired Lordstown employee Tim O’Hara, nobody from Lordstown was hurt. He is thankful his former coworkers are alright.

“There’s a few apartment complexes that a lot of former Youngstown people live in, and fortunately they did not get hit or we could be talking about a much worse story right now,” O’Hara said.

As for the Corvette plant, O’Hara says that it suffered minimal damages, Enough to shut the plant down for the week. He says they’re assessing when they’ll be able to get back to work.

Many homes in Kentucky don’t have basements. The state has lots of cave systems and sinkholes. So, many houses only have a few spaces to take cover in.

Julie Vugrinovich, who’s husband is a former Lordstown employee, said the tornado touched down 2 miles from where she lives. She missed having a basement like her old house in Ohio.

“We had to get our pet carriers, and we have a big butler’s pantry in our kitchen. That’s where we were at. We were hiding in our butler’s pantry of our home,” Vugrinovich said.

Vugrinovich said she lost power and heat in her house. Luckily, her house did not receive any damages.

However, 500 homes and 100 businesses were affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky. People are working endlessly to clean up the destruction.



